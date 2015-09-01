Mila Kunis might be an A-list star, but she's not above watching all the drama that goes down on ABC's dating competition show, Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, the 32-year-old actress is such a fan of the ABC show that she made her husband, Ashton Kutcher, tweet a selfie posed next to contestant Jared Haibon on the TV screen.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Go on Rustic RV Honeymoon to Yosemite National Park

"I'm trying to figure out why Mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?" Kutcher, 37, captioned the pic.

Bachelor in Paradise fans know that Kunis is referring to when Ashley Iaconetti confessed on Monday night's show that she thought her crush, Haibon, looked like Kutcher.

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Share an Uber With Princess Beatrice

Iaconetti reacted to the former That '70s Show actor's tweet, writing back: "Omg just seeing this...Hi Ashton, I'm Ashley! Thanks for the side by side comparison, Mila. @joejonas, your turn!"

Kunis has been watching Iaconetti since she was vying to win the heart of Chris Soules on The Bachelor. "It's the first season I'm ever watching it. But it's so addictive," she wrote in a Reddit AMA session this past February. "I mean, it's unbelievably addicting. In all 15 seasons or so they've done this, I've never sat down to watch it. But now -- oh my god, these women are crazy!

WATCH: Why Topher Grace Wasn't at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Wedding

Kunis didn't need a reality show to find love, though she did meet her husband and baby's daddy on the set of That '70s Show. In February, ET surprised the actress on the red carpet with a sweet video message from Kutcher, and her reaction was adorable.

"I mean, how do you not love him, right?" she gushed.