Mila Kunis talked about her giant post-baby boobs and hate-watching “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “True Tori” during an entertaining “Conan” interview on Wednesday.

“Boy, do these things grow!” the actress said of her breasts. “I don’t know how to deal with them, because I’ve never had them. I always dressed for a flat-chested girl, and now I’m busty… This is amazing to me! It’s a whole new world.” Kunis mentioned that men seem to look at her in a different way now.

As far as her workout regimen, Kunis spends a lot of time walking on a treadmill and watching reality TV. She’s particularly entranced by the “Real Housewives.” The star declared, “These women are horrible. That show is the worst show on television, next to ‘True Tori.'” The latter, of course, follows the real-life travails of Tori Spelling, which Kunis said “made me so uncomfortable… it was horrible…. poor thing, I just wanted to be like, ‘You need help.’ It made me so uncomfortable, I actually stopped watching the show.”

Kunis says Ashton Kutcher will come into the room and make fun of her for her reality TV habit… until he gets sucked into the cat fights and drama himself. Meanwhile, Kutcher is forcing baby Wyatt to watch as much football as possible, in hopes she’ll one day become the NFL’s first female head coach. Television in the Kunis-Kutcher household seems intense.