Miley Cyrus says she is holier thanks to hottie Justin Gaston.

"I've never been closer to the Lord since I met him," she says on The Rachael Ray Show in an interview airing Friday. "He's really made me read my Bible. He's made me actually read the stories in the Bible -- not the quick little verses -- that not only help me, but show you how to help other people."

She says she wasn't wild when her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, introduced her to him on the Hannah Montana set.

"Honestly, I didn't like him at first," Miley, 16, says of the 20-year-old underwear model and singer. "I was like, 'Great, another song writer. This should be fun.'"

Now, she says she realizes "he's, like, the coolest guy, so its good."

"He's very cute," she gushes, "but I don't think he gets as much credit as he should because he's a really good guy."

In more Miley news, the singer says she also just learned how to color her hair.

"I'm going to save so much money, you have no idea!" she tells Ray. "I'm pretty proud of myself. Dude, if its going to be between $8 and $800 ... it's a good idea."

