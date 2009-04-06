When it comes to dating, Miley Cyrus isn't afraid to make the first move.

"It doesn't bother me," the star, 16, tells May's Teen Vogue. "I want to know who made up the rules, because the rules are lame."

When she met 20-year-old beau Justin Gaston through her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on the Hannah Montana set, it wasn't love at first sight.

"I walked right by him," she recalls. "Love doesn't come from attraction,

but from somewhere deeper. [Justin] is my best friend."

Still, she says, "I believe in love at first sight. It just hasn't happened to me."

Who has caught her eye in Hollywood?

Jude Law, who is "so adorable" in The Holiday, Javier Bardem, who's "so sexy," and Gerard Butler, she says.

"You've seen him in P.S. I Love You, right?" Cyrus asks. "My favorite. I bawled my eyes out."

Scarlett Johansson also "is, honestly, the most beautiful girl I've ever seen," Cyrus adds. "I went to He's Just Not That into You with Justin, and I was covering his eyes."

Who doesn't get her heart racing?

"I'm not a huge Rob Pattinson fan," she declares. "Girls aren't really in love with Rob; they're in love with [his character] Edward."