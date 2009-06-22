Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers' first concert stop Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Cyrus performed "Through the Storm" with beau Nick Jonas, whom she recently " reconnected " with after splitting from Justin Gaston, 20.

Cyrus and Jonas, both 16, looked into each other's eyes and playfully flirted while singing. As the song ended, she kissed Jonas on the cheek.

Jonas has said there are two versions of the ballad, off their fourth studio album,Lines Vines and Trying Times: "One that was written just for our record that we sang originally. And then I played it for Miley, and we realized that if we changed the lyrics a bit, we could make it more of our story, kind of share that side of us, and it could be great," he told Twist magazine.

"So we did. She came in and she and I sat down at the piano and just worked on lyrics a bit, tweaked it up, and it turned out great!" he added.

