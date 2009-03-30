LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Miley Cyrus plans to be back on the big screen, and soon. Hannah Montana? Not likely. So says the 16-year-old tween phenom, whose alter ego brings her secret double life as a pop star to theaters April 10 with "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

"We got really lucky with having the material to make one movie," Cyrus said in an interview Monday. The film reveals Hannah Montana's identity to the world in a way Cyrus says is "very clever" and diminishes the chances of a sequel but doesn't dampen the future of the popular Disney TV show.

"I don't know if I would do another (Hannah Montana) film, but I would love to do another season," said Cyrus, who's signed up for a third and says she's interested in a fourth. "That would be what we would all agree on."

Cyrus also seems to agree with the idea of a jump to Hollywood: She's planning to spend the summer working on a film written by "Nights in Rodanthe" and "The Notebook" author Nicholas Sparks. But this is no adaptation of a bestselling romantic novel instead, Sparks went directly to the screenplay this time, and did so with Cyrus in mind for the part.

Other than the title, "The Last Song," neither Sparks nor Cyrus are giving away any plot points. But Cyrus hints at a role that will put her acting chops to the test.

"I've always been lucky to play parts that relate to me, and this doesn't at all," she said. "I have my issues, but not as bad as this chick. So I'm happy to play someone that's just kind of out there and not someone that I'm like."

Like anyone else, Cyrus is waiting to see whether she's "a good actress or not, or if I'm just good at playing myself."

"So," she added, "We'll see how that goes."

Will that affect her status as a role model for young girls? Not any more than her feelings on the glamorous life she's chosen: Asked what kids should do if they're torn between pursuing an acting dream or going to college, Cyrus responds with her usual unfiltered candor.

"I say 'do it,'" she said, laughing as if she knew what kind of trouble she was causing for herself. "Be a freak. Go to Hollywood."

