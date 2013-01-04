Miley Cyrus has a new love in her life!

The 20-year-old singer took to Twitter Thursday, Jan. 3, to introduce her new crush to fans: a tiny Chihuahua puppy named Bean.

"Meet Bean," she wrote excitedly. "Bean is a little girl. She is a chihuahua mix of some type. She brought so much sunshine!"

Cyrus then proceeded to share a series of photos of the adorable pup bundled up inside her sweatshirt and sleeping in a leopard-print outfit.

"My little burrito," she captioned one photo proudly.

Cyrus' glee is a far cry from her sad tweets just last month. In December, the former Disney star was nursing a broken heart after her Yorkie mix Lila died following an incident with her other dog, Ziggy.

"Can't think of one good reason to get out of bed today…" she wrote Dec. 11. "For everyone asking...I have never been so hurt in my life. My heart has never been so broken...Lila my sweet baby girl has passed away."

In a blog post a few days later, mom Tish Cyrus clarified what had happened to her daughter’s precious pooch.

"Miley still isn't ready to talk about it, but I thought you guys should know what happened," she wrote. "For some unknown reason, Ziggy...grabbed Lila. Not really sure if she was playing or what? She grabbed her in just the wrong spot and Lila didn't survive."

Ziggy was then taken to SPOT dog rescue and "found a new home with no other pets or children just in case it wasn't a fluke," Tish confirmed.

Cyrus, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, is also a parent to dogs Floyd, Happy, Mary Jane and Penny Lane.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Adopts New Puppy Bean: "She Brought So Much Sunshine!"