Before heading to Georgia to film her new Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song, Miley Cyrus and Justin Gaston "said their goodbyes last night," a source tells Usmagazine.com.

"'my heart is in two... and its all because of you.' a song i am starting to write :)" Cyrus, 16, posted on Twitter last week.

It looks like the couple won't see each for awhile: Cyrus is busy filming the flick, designing her clothing line for Wal-Mart, taping the new season of Hannah Montana -- and then kicking off another concert tour this September.

Gaston, 20, won't be joining her on the road.

"He's got his own thing going on," Cyrus told Us at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation Celebrity Carnival in Westwood, Calif. Sunday. "But I am just continuing to work hard and definitely have the whole tour going on and my clothing line and the movie."

From the look of his Twitter page, Gaston isn't taking the time apart very well.

"Haven't been this miserable in a looong time," he wrote.

Cyrus, meanwhile, isn't slowing down any time soon.

"I am so excited for everyone working on this movie because we are all obsessed with it. It is going to be great," she told Us. "I want to continue to do TV, but what I really love to do is movies so hopefully that is what my future holds."