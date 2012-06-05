Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Engaged!

By Kat Giantis

"Life is beautiful." So tweeted Miley Cyrus on Wednesday morning as news broke that she's engaged to Liam Hemsworth, her on-off boyfriend of three years.

"I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the 19-year-old starlet gushed to People.

She later thanked her nearly six million Twitter followers "for all the love," swooning, "I feel like all my dreams are coming true."

The actor's rep has also confirmed the betrothal, which took place on May 31. Liam, 22, proposed with a 3.5-carat, cushion-cut sparkler from jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane, says People.

The engagement comes two months after Miley denied rumors that her strapping Aussie beau had popped the question, speculation sparked by a suspicious ring on her all-important finger.

As for Cyrus' parents, Billy Ray and Tish, they don't appear to be worried about their daughter committing to forever before she's legally old enough to drink.

"They couldn't be happier," an insider enthuses to People, adding that they consider the "Hunger Games" star "part of the family."

Guess that means we can expect a rousing rendition of "Achy Breaky Heart" at their reception.

Miley began dating Liam in 2009 while shooting the romantic drama "The Last Song," but the relationship has had its share of hiccups. They split twice in 2010 before reconciling last year.

"I think we're both deeper than normal people -- what they think and how they feel," Cyrus has said of their connection. "I've never gotten along with someone so well."

