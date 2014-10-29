Eyes up here? Miley Cyrus and Rihanna's cleavage-baring styles left little to the imagination at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

Miley, 21, stunned in a jaw-dropping Tom Ford bondage-inspired dress, featuring a few strategically-placed strips of cloth to cover her chest. Besides all that, she appeared modest from the waist down in a long black skirt.

In addition to her wardrobe choice, Miley's hairstyle was also a point of attention, showing off a short, blonde punk rock-ish pixie cut. She chose this show-stopping outfit for a charity gala that she attended with her mother Tish Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, 26, almost seemed to one-up the "Wrecking Ball" singer in a white Tom Ford dress with a dangerously high slit and purple sequins covering her bust.

The amfAR Gala, which benefits AIDS research, brought out a myriad of famous faces, including Lea Michele, Gwyneth Paltrow, January Jones, Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs -- all of whom were a bit more clothed than Miley and RiRi.

