Entertainment Tonight.Teen pop sensation Miley Cyrus is hitting the road for a new 45-show tour.

The Wal-Mart-sponsored tour will begin September 14 in Portland, OR and play in major cities -- including Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans -- before wrapping in Miami on December 2. Pop band Metro Station will be joining Miley on the tour.

The 16-year-old singer/actress appears in the hit Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" and starred in the recently released feature 'Hannah Montana: The Movie.'