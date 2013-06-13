Showing abs -- from day to night! Miley Cyrus bared her amazing midriff on Wednesday, June 12, revealing her toned ab muscles in two different outfits.

The 20-year-old first showed off her taut mid-section during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing red pumps, half-denim, half-sweatpant loose-fitting pants and a red belly shirt with the words "Channing" written across it. She accessorized the look with a silver necklace and sunglasses.

Later that night at the New Myspace Launch Event, the "We Can't Stop" singer donned the same pair of loose-fitting jeans but ditched the casual look -- instead pairing the pants with white stilettos, a black cropped top, and a black leather jacket.

The former Disney Channel star credits her toned physique to a gluten-free diet and exercise activities like bike riding and Pilates.

"For everyone calling me anorexic, I have a gluten and lactose allergy," she tweeted in 2012. "A gluten-free diet excludes foods containing gluten, a protein found in wheat. "It's not about weight -- it's about health. Gluten is crap anyway!"

