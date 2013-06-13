Miley Cyrus Bares Toned Midriff in Two Different Outfits: Pictures
Showing abs -- from day to night! Miley Cyrus bared her amazing midriff on Wednesday, June 12, revealing her toned ab muscles in two different outfits.
PHOTOS: Miley's raciest outfits
The 20-year-old first showed off her taut mid-section during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing red pumps, half-denim, half-sweatpant loose-fitting pants and a red belly shirt with the words "Channing" written across it. She accessorized the look with a silver necklace and sunglasses.
PHOTOS: Miley's hair evolution
Later that night at the New Myspace Launch Event, the "We Can't Stop" singer donned the same pair of loose-fitting jeans but ditched the casual look -- instead pairing the pants with white stilettos, a black cropped top, and a black leather jacket.
The former Disney Channel star credits her toned physique to a gluten-free diet and exercise activities like bike riding and Pilates.
"For everyone calling me anorexic, I have a gluten and lactose allergy," she tweeted in 2012. "A gluten-free diet excludes foods containing gluten, a protein found in wheat. "It's not about weight -- it's about health. Gluten is crap anyway!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Bares Toned Midriff in Two Different Outfits: Pictures
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Aug. 08, 2018 These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!