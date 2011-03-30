Her "Friday" video may have garnered 16 million views in one week, but Rebecca Black hasn't won over Miley Cyrus.

"It should be harder to be an artist," Cyrus, 18, told Australia's Daily Telegraph of the 13-year-old Internet sensation. "You shouldn't just be able to put a song on YouTube and go on tour."

In fact, "The Climb" singer, who rose to fame on the Disney show "Hannah Montana," isn't a fan of much of what the web has to offer.

"I do not Tweet, I do not social network, I try to stay out of it," she said. "I complain enough about people knowing too much about my private life, so to go out there and exploit myself would be silly and hypocritical."

One personal detail Cyrus, who starts a tour in the land down under this summer, was willing to share? She's apparently seeing someone.

"I don't want to cross out the Australian boys, but I may or may not be single," she said. "I'm definitely not coming to Australia single!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Was Miley the worst dressed at the Grammys?

Learn all about Miley's music career

Video: Miley on the set of 'LOL' in Paris

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Stars who were bullied

PHOTOS: Miley's raciest outfits

PHOTOS: Miley's wild life