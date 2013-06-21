Now that's a video we'd want to see! Pop princesses Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears showed each other some (digital) love via Twitter on Thursday, just one day after the Cyrus released the outrageous video for her new single "We Can't Stop" online.

"Loving your new video for #WeCantStop!" veteran performer Spears tweeted at her fellow former Disney star. "Maybe you can teach me how to twerk sometime LOL." The 31-year-old singer added a winky face to her message.

Cyrus, 20, couldn't resist responding to Spears with a similarly cheeky tweet.

"We could twerk it out in exchange for u teaching me da moves 2 'slave for you' (I've been practicing for the past 10 years," she replied.

Spears' steamy music video for dance track "I'm a Slave 4 U" raised eyebrows when it first premiered in 2001. In the now-iconic video, Spears donned a skin-tight, belly-baring top and cavorted with several other sweaty dancers in what looked to be an abandoned warehouse.

The singer further made headlines at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards when she performed the single onstage with several exotic animals, including a large white tiger and a giant Burmese python.

Cyrus' recent much-talked about video is similarly getting tongues wagging over the former child star's grown-up antics. In the surreal video, Cyrus at times grinds on top of a bed, shakes her butt like she's "at a strip club" and makes out with a life-size Barbie version of herself.

At another point in the video, Cyrus busts open a piñata filled with hot dogs and wrestles a female friend.

"Everyone always judges and says what they want, but my fans have really stood by me no matter what I've been through; and this is a song that says where I'm at my life right now," she told Ryan Seacrest in a June 3 radio interview. "My record is like a movie. It's a story of what I've been going through the past two years."

