Miley Cyrus looked smokin' hot -- literally - on a weekend getaway with her hunky Aussie boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in Orchard Lake, Michigan.

The "Hannah Montana" star looked extremely healthy and fit in her ruffled brown bikini -- despite the very unhealthy cigarette habit she seems to be developing (to be fair -- it's legal now that she's 18) -- on her romantic vacation with Hemsworth on Sunday.

In between the bikini fun and nicotine marathon, Cyrus even found time to choc in some tube time with Snooki, J-WOWW and the gang.

"Can't sleep! Jersey Shore marathon," she tweeted late Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

Selena Gomez Makes A Splash In A Skimpy Striped Bikini

Swimsuit Slip-Ups! Stars Experience Bikini Blunders On The Beach

Billy Ray Cyrus: Controversial GQ Interview 'A Big Mistake'