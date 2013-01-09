Is Miley Cyrus trying to get with Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend? Not exactly, but they did get a little "saucy."

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, the 20-year-old "Can't Be Tamed" singer tweeted a photo of herself cuddling and air-kissing Harry Styles in bed. But rest assured, One Direction fans: It was only a cardboard cutout, and Cyrus is still engaged to Liam Hemsworth.

"In no way do I want Harry. No offense," Cyrus tweeted Tuesday after posting the photo. "I'm sure that'll be a story now too. I'm happily engaged. Just got saucy with a cardboard cut out."

So, why did Cyrus decide to hop into bed with a cardboard version of the heartthrob?

The former "Hannah Montana" star's younger sister, Noah, is a huge One Direction fan. Cyrus also posted a photo of both the girls in bed, kissing the life-size poster.

"All I want for my birthday is a big booty hoe. All Noah Cyrus wants for her birthday is Harry Styles," she tweeted with the shot. Noah happened to be celebrating her 13th birthday Tuesday.

Noah's entire bedroom is decorated with One Direction memorabilia.

"This might be the creepiest thing I've ever seen," Cyrus captioned a photo of Harry Styles' bobblehead doll. She added, "Wow Noah Cyrus [said] 'my room is one dir-iffic!'"

