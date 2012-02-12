Despite getting a major haircut last month, Miley Cyrus debuted an even shorter look on Twitter Sunday.

The 19-year-old star posted a pic of herself with a sleek, face-framing bob along with the message, "Got ANOTHER hair cut! You likey?!"

Some of her four million followers were less than impressed with Cyrus' new 'do, prompting her to respond, "All y'all are saying its soooo short! Only cut about an inch & a half off tonight! In total about 5 inches!!! I love it! So liberating!"

