Miley Cyrus is coping with her break up from Liam Hemsworth by focusing on her music. The 20-year-old singer premiered her new single, "We Can't Stop," on On Air with Ryan Seacrest Monday, June 3.

"Everyone always judges and says what they want, but my fans . . . have really stood by me no matter what I've been through . . . and this is a song that says where I'm at in my life right now," she explained on the radio show.

Cyrus' fourth studio album -- followup to 2010's Can't Be Tamed -- is expected to hit stores later this year. "I'm really happy with my record because I feel like I have so many options for singles," she said. "My record is like a movie. It's a story of what I’ve been going through the past two years."

In her debut single, the former Hannah Montana star sings about partying and living life by her own rules. "We like to party/ Dancing with Miley/ Doing whatever we want/ This is our house/ This is our rules and we can't stop/ And we won't stop," she croons. "Can't you see it's we who own the night/ Can't you see it's we who 'bout that life. We run things, they don't run we/ We won't take nothing from nobody."

Multiple sources confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly last week that Cyrus and her 23-year-old fiance, Hemsworth, have called it quits. "They are definitely over," one insider told Us. The former couple got engaged in June 2012, after falling in love on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

In an recent interview with V magazine, Cyrus explained that her new album was her top priority right now. "I put this record before everything, and I've never done that with anything," the "Can't Be Tamed" singer said. "I've put too much into this record to put anything else in front of it."

