Miley Cyrus wants fans to know that she's not back together with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas.

Ever since they were spotted together earlier this month, the Hannah Montana star -- whose boyfriend is model Justin Gaston -- has been rumored to have rekindled her romance with the Jonas Brother.

Find out what else happened to Miley last year.

"It makes me sad to think that people out there aren't friends with THEIR ex bf, because let me tell u it IS possible," she wrote on Twitter this weekend.

Cyrus -- who called the report a "stupidddd rumor" -- has kind words to say about both her former and current flames.

See what other stars are vying for time with Miley!

"Justin and Nick are two very amazing people and they both mean so much to me," she wrote. "I heard once, 'u can love more than one in your life but there is only one love of your life.' I love both of them so much, and they are both very dear to my heart. Justin is an amazing person! He can always make me laugh and has a heart of gold."

As for Jonas?

See photos of the Jonas Brothers through the years.

"Nick is so lovely," she Tweeted. "He reaches out to so many people with his music, not only with his talent but with his heart. Our love for music is something that keeps our friendship together and I KNOW NO MATTER [what] he will be my friend forever."