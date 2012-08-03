Miley Cyrus has definitely met her fitness goals.

Back in the spring, she defended herself against critics of her super-svelte body -- one she honed via frequent Pilates sessions and, more controversially, a gluten-free diet.

Now engaged to Liam Hemsworth, the 19-year-old singer and actress showed her nearly 7 million Twitter fans just how svelte she's become in an eyebrow-raising Twitpic early Friday.

"My 'Fiance' jeans. but for real though." the former Disney starlet wrote of a picture in which her teeny-tiny waist is on full display as she wears baggy green pants (which may or may not belong to Australian actor Hemsworth, 22) and a tight, striped cropped-top T.

"For everyone calling me anorexic, I have a gluten and lactose allergy," Cyrus said back in April. "It's not about weight -- it's about health. Gluten is crap anyway!" the "Can't Be Tamed" singer said of her avoidance of gluten, a protein found in wheat.

Cyrus was back in the news on Thursday after she was the target of a so-called 911 "swatting" prank call -- in which L.A. police rushed to her home after an impostor called in, claiming a possible invasion and/or kidnapping.

"Good Morning America" reports that officers surrounded Cyrus' home with guns drawn -- only to discover that no one was home, and there was no stolen property. They concluded it was likely a "swatting" prank, in which jokesters provoke SWAT teams to break down the doors of innocent people. Cyrus has been in Philadelphia while Hemsworth shoots "Paranoia."

