Hannah Montana is ready to become Mrs. Hemsworth!

After about three on-and-off years together, Miley Cyrus is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 19-year-old singer and actress fell for the Australian hunk, 22, while making their 2009 Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song. After a brief split in August 2010, the couple have been increasingly inseparable -- particularly as Hemsworth promoted his breakout role in The Hunger Games earlier this spring.

The duo shot down engagement rumors in late March, when the former Disney starlet was photographed wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

"I've worn this same ring on this finger since November!" the "Can't Be Tamed" singer later tweeted. But as Cyrus took a break from recording music and filming movies, she was eager to spend as much time as possible with her man.

"His schedule is crazy right now," a source said in March of Hemsworth's Hunger Games commitments, "so she's trying to be flexible." Hemsworth recently told Us he appreciates the effort: "She's very supportive!"

"[They] are really in love," the source says.

Hemsworth himself played coy with Who Magazine about what Cyrus found so alluring about him. "I'm still trying to figure it out," he demurred. "I'm kind of a goof."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Engaged to Liam Hemsworth!