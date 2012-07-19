Miley Cyrus has taken her head-turning L.A. style to the City of Brotherly Love.

In Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, the Hannah Montana alum flaunted her thin frame in a denim halter wide-leg jumpsuit. The design was so low cut, it gave onlookers a glimpse of the giant dream catcher tattoo emblazoned on her right side.

She topped off the sartorial risk with black and white Converse sneakers, sunglasses and her signature sky-high bun hairdo, which she recently dyed a bright blonde.

Cyrus, 19, will be kicking back in the east coast city while her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, films his upcoming flick, Empire State, in which he stars alongside fellow young Hollywood actress Emma Roberts.

Although she is her Australian beau's number one fan in real life, Cyrus leans toward a different side when it comes to Hemsworth's on-screen portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games trilogy.

"She says she's Team Katniss," the 22-year-old actor revealed during an interview with Glamour magazine.

