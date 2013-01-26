Miley Cyrus seems to have her lost her shirt for the March cover of Cosmopolitan. No stranger to baring skin, the 20-year-old former child star steams up the women magazine's upcoming issue, ditching a shirt (and bra) as she models a white blazer and low-slung white pants.

In her extended interview with Cosmopolitan -- writer Kyle Buchanan notes her iPhone features pictures of fiancé Liam Hemsworth, her dogs and screenshots from Lindsay Lohan's disastrous Liz and Dick movie -- Cyrus opines on what she's happiest about her life right now. "Number one is my relationship with Liam. That's what I feel the most confident in because you never know," says the former Hannah Montana star, whose new film So Undercover debuts on DVD next month, and who is also working on a much-anticipated new album.

Set to wed Hunger Games star Hemsworth, 23, at a to-be-determined date, she admits to that she's still overwhelmed by her man's, er, hunkiness. "I'll literally look at him and be like 'You are hot, dear god!'" she says of the Australian actor. "The other day, I turned on the pool heater and it was steaming, and he walked outside and took off his clothes and jumped in the pool. I was like, "I'm gonna faint--the hottest guy of my life is in a steaming pool. This looks like a Playgirl shoot."

The "Can't Be Tamed" singer also reveals that she has few regrets about her sometimes rocky transition from Disney star to extremely provocative singer-actress. "Some of the worst things that have happened in my career, like things getting leaked, have actually been what's best for me, because people knew when I was on [Hannah Montana] that I was really growing up. I never faked anything," she says.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Goes Nearly Topless for Cosmopolitan Cover