Miley Cyrus has gotten herself into a pretty hairy situation -- and she wants the world to know it! The singer-actress is the latest famous face to buck tradition by growing out her armpit hair, a look she publicly debuted while honoring Joan Jett at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 18, 2015.

The "Hannah Montana" alum revealed her armpit situation when she enthusiastically raised her arms in the air while speaking onstage during the star-studded event. But that's not all: She also took to Instagram to share a close-up look at her ensemble for the evening -- and though she's depicted wearing pasties in the questionable selfie, it's her underarm growth that has her in the cross hairs of public opinion.

The selfie featuring Miley's hair-raising armpit sitch has amassed more than 35,000 comments in its first three days online. While some have praised the former Disney star for shirking custom, hailing her refusal to shave as an act of feminism, the post has for the most part been met with awe, curiosity and outright disgust.

"At least shave first […] OMG I USED TO LOOK UP TO U," commented one young fan.

As for Miley, well, she appears unfazed by the negative attention. On Sunday, she even posted a collage of close-ups of her underarm fuzz.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer is hardly the first famous female to shun the practice of shaving her pits. In February 2015, Scout Willis made headlines when she was photographed with her armpit hair flowing freely at her first photography exhibition. In March 2014, Madonna took to Instagram to reveal the thick hair under her arms. And Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Hilary Swank and Helena Bonham Carter have each been photographed sporting longer armpit hair.