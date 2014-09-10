NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, David Beckham: You've been usurped by Miley Cyrus as Fashion Week's latest celebrity designer.

Cyrus debuted her funky jewelry, made of children's alphabet beads, little toys and lots of other colorful stuff, at designer Jeremy Scott's show Wednesday in a downtown Manhattan gallery space. The atmosphere was suitably frenetic — even more so than usual at the bad-boy designer's shows. Beforehand, photographers swarmed Cyrus, dressed in a bright multicolored ensemble of trousers and bra top, along with some of her handmade jewelry.

And after the runway show, in which many outfits included Cyrus' creations — including wildly colorful beaded headgear — Scott came out for a bow, scooped the pop singer up from her front-row seat, and brought her along for a victory lap.

Backstage, Scott explained how the pop singer had come to design for him.

"We live really close to each other in LA, and she had a little party and I came over," Scott said. "And she started showing me these things she was making, and I said 'Wow, this kind of looks like my collection — it's colorful and stream-of-consciousness and everything just kind of goes and somehow works. I was like, 'Oh my god this looks so cool, would you think about doing something?'"

"And she said absolutely. And then the next day I sent her a text and said I was dead serious about the jewelry for the show, if you're into it. And she was like, 'I thought you were joking, I'm so happy!' And then she's calling me and saying, 'OK, we have to start planning.' And she just got into and she did it. She made everything herself."

Scott said his collection as a whole was inspired by the idea of "a music festival — like an outdoor party on the beach, or at a bonfire. It's like, no roof, nighttime, music playing, people having fun." It included lots of bright, hippie-like garments, patchwork pants, ruffled minidresses, and great sneaker boots in bright colors, adorned with flowers. A big theme was Shrek — his face adorned a sweater, and a shirt that said, "Shrek Happens."

If you were getting sleepy, there were teddy-bear slippers, pajamas, even a man wearing a quilt over his shoulders.

Whoopi Goldberg, attending the show along with her granddaughter, said she enjoyed herself. "So much fun," she said. "I could see my granddaughter in everything." Including the Shrek sweater?

"I want the Shrek sweater," she said. "I'm too old, but I want it."

