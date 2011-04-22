LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Miley Cyrus has royal wedding fever and says she'd love to be a flower girl because she knows their dresses will be amazing.

The 18-year-old admits she wasn't really into the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William until she read about the April 29 nuptials in a fashion magazine. Now, she's excited, plans to watch the televised ceremony and is really curious about what Middleton will wear, from her dress to her shoes.

Cyrus said in an interview that a visit to London earlier this month helped spur her interest as well. That's where she saw the British crown jewels. She called them the "most fabulous thing."