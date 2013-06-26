Miley Cyrus and Snoop Dogg share more than a love of music. During a June 25 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the "We Can't Stop" singer hinted she's smoked marijuana with the notoriously high rapper. "We're more alike than you think," Cyrus said. "We're very similar."

"That's because he's so high he doesn't know what his name is," host Jimmy Kimmel quipped. Cyrus then confessed, "Me too, so it's fine! We both are. That's why we get along so well, I guess."

Cyrus, 20, said she first began "hanging out" with the hip-hop superstar in the recording studio. After recording the single "Ashtrays and Heartbreaks" together, the pop star said they "just kinda became homies."

"He comes by the studio and he listens to my music," Cyrus said of the rapper, who sold weed to Cameron Diaz in high school. "He's involved and he's excited about what I'm doing in my career, so it's cool."

Cyrus previously spoke about her love of green during a Rolling Stone interview June 18. "I think alcohol is way more dangerous than marijuana -- people can be mad at me for saying that, but I don't care," she told the magazine. "I've seen a lot of people spiral down with alcohol, but I've never seen that happen with weed."

"As long as it isn't illegal, there are far more dangerous things," she added. "And it's legal in the state of California. So I'm happy to live in California, a place where you can be whoever you want to be."

