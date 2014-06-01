Police have been called in to investigate a suspected burglary at Miley Cyrus' California home.

RELATED: Sexy pop culture cowboys

An assistant to the "Wrecking Ball" superstar is said to have contacted authorities after discovering items missing from her Studio City pad on May 31.

RELATED: Stars who got tattoos for love

Editors at TMZ.com report there was no sign of forced entry and officers are checking security footage in an effort to identify the suspect. The star was on tour at the time of the police visit.

RELATED: Sexiest Southern stars

Cyrus previously fell victim to burglars in November 2013, when thousands of dollars of possessions were stolen.