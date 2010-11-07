Miley Cyrus doesn't turn 18 for two more weeks, but the singer already knows what her big birthday wish will be.

"[My family and I] need time to all be together," the singer tells MTV News days after her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage.

The star, who is set to perform Sunday at the MTV Europe Music Awards, plans to have a low-key celebration for her special day on Nov. 23.

"I'm not going to go crazy; [just] have a fun party and then maybe take a vacation with my family ... because that would be really cool," Cyrus tells MTV. "So that would be rad if we could all go to the beach or something ... I have to be near the water and I love doing scuba and going out and being on a boat."

Cyrus' parents announced their split Oct. 27 after Billy Ray, 49, filed a divorce complaint citing "irreconcilable differences." Sources tell Us Weekly the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner filed papers after learning his wife, 43, had an affair with rocker Bret Michaels.

"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family," the Cyruses told Us in a joint statement at the time papers were filed. "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers."

More on Wonderwall:

Miley & Liam are kaput again

Check out Miley's Style Profile

See what Miley & more stars were up to this week

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Miley and other stars' funny first jobs

PHOTOS: Famous celeb families