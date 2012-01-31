Is Miley Cyrus seriously injured or merely being facetious?

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

The 19-year-old singer claimed to injure herself Monday night, according to Cyrus' Twitter account. "I cracked my tailbone doing a front flip onto the couch," the Last Song actress explained. "That's like when I tripped over a pillow and broke my arm. Only me. . ."

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' wild life

Cyrus -- who stepped out in unflattering mom jeans over the weekend -- has yet to elaborate on her current condition.

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' raciest outfits

Hopefully Cyrus heals quickly, as she's expected to join her love of two years, Liam Hemsworth, on the red carpet for The Hunger Games premiere in March.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly