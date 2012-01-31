Miley Cyrus: I "Cracked My Tailbone" Doing a "Front Flip"
Is Miley Cyrus seriously injured or merely being facetious?
The 19-year-old singer claimed to injure herself Monday night, according to Cyrus' Twitter account. "I cracked my tailbone doing a front flip onto the couch," the Last Song actress explained. "That's like when I tripped over a pillow and broke my arm. Only me. . ."
PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' wild life
Cyrus -- who stepped out in unflattering mom jeans over the weekend -- has yet to elaborate on her current condition.
PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' raciest outfits
Hopefully Cyrus heals quickly, as she's expected to join her love of two years, Liam Hemsworth, on the red carpet for The Hunger Games premiere in March.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 15, 2018 These films flopped at the box office in 2018