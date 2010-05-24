Don't expect to see Miley Cyrus scouting any college campuses this summer.

"My sister went to NDSU in Nashville, so I'd probably want to be there with all my friends, but I'm not gonna go to college right now," Cyrus, 17, told Q100's Bert Show Monday morning. "I am a firm believer that you can go back at any age you want, because my grandma went back to college at 62 years old."

The "Can't Be Tamed" singer is growing up in more ways than one, even if her critics still see her as a little girl.

"No one ever wants to see someone grow up," she complains. "It's like when Hilary Duff started growing up off the Disney Channel. Everyone thought she was anorexic and she did this and that. It's just because she grew up! She didn't look like a 12-year-old anymore."

And though she's beginning to step out of Hannah Montana's shadow, Cyrus doesn't understand the controversy surrounding her latest music video (in which she wears a $25,000 corset).

"My song is clearly about breaking free and being out of a cage and being able to be truly who you are," Cyrus says. "If you see Hannah Montana through that, or are mad because you don't, turn on Disney Channel. That's where my show is. My show is still on the air. I'm not done doing Hannah Montana...your true fans are gonna love the artist when they express themselves."

Two men who aren't sad to see her grow up? Current boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and singer Justin Bieber.

"I have my travel-size boyfriend [Bieber] and I have my oversized security boyfriend [Hemsworth]," she jokes of the young men. "It's perfect!

