Miley Cyrus is more traditional than her fans may think. In the April issue of ELLE UK, the 20-year-old singer opens up about why getting engaged to Liam Hemsworth nearly one year ago felt like a natural progression in their relationship.

"We have a house together and dogs. It just seems right to be wearing this ring and to be committed," she says. "But we keep our relationship low-key and don't talk about it any more." (With current reports saying Cyrus has hit a rough patch in her relationship with the Hunger Games actor, 23, the couple of four years has put their wedding a hold, it's unclear when the singer's interview occurred.)

The former Hannah Montana star says she's making a conscious effort to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. "We were too nice to the world and gave them too much insight -- into my life and my puppies and my house –- and I just don't feel they get that privilege any more," Cyrus explains. "Like on my Twitter, I'm much more . . . not conservative, but you don't see a picture of my dogs. You don't get that personal stuff any more."

The "Can't Be Tamed" singer has the same conservative notion when it comes to her career. "A star is someone who doesn't have to take her clothes off to be sexy because you naturally have star power. Sex does sell, but you have to find a way that's not just showing your tits," she says. "I don't want to be a glorified model. They just walk on stage and it's all about their clothes -- or lack of clothes."

Cyrus also works hard at staying grounded while living in Los Angeles, which she knows is "not reality."

"This isn't like any other place," she acknowledges. "Everything is meant to be attractive, from the people on the sidewalks to the gold fire hydrants in Beverly Hills."

"I feel like Rapunzel," Cyrus says of the fame. "Rapunzel with a mohawk!"

Cyrus' full interview with ELLE UK hits newsstands on April 1.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus: It "Seems Right" to Wear Engagement Ring, Be Committed to Liam Hemsworth