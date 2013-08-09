Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly acted like 'strangers' at 'Paranoia' prem

UsWeekly

It's been 14 months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth last cozied up to each other on the red carpet -- not too surprising, given their volatile history. Even so, the on-again couple made a joint appearance in L.A. on Aug. 8, at the premiere of Hemsworth's new film, "Paranoia."

Hemsworth, 23, suited up in head-to-toe BOSS, while Cyrus, 20, modeled a Proenza Schouler dress and Celine heels. Despite putting on a united front, a source tells Us Weekly the hot-and-cold couple were anything but lovey-dovey. "Miley and Liam acted like they didn't even know each other the entire night," the source says. "She was wearing her ring but they acted as if they were strangers."

Cyrus gave Hemsworth a few quick kisses, the source notes, but "they were awkward and he didn't seem into them." Tellingly, the Australian actor ignored questions about the "We Can't Stop" singer on the red carpet -- though he did admit he's not one to say much about his love life.

"On Twitter, I don't share anything personal. I try to keep as much of my personal life to myself. I don't feel the need to go out and show the world what's happening in my life every second," he said. "I think it's a good chance to connect with fans and give fans an inside look on films you do. I think it's great for that kind of thing, but it's very new to me."

