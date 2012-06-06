NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- It turns out "The Last Song" was only the beginning for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The couple who met on the set of that movie in 2009 announced their engagement Wednesday morning. Publicist Jeff Raymond confirms a People Magazine report of the news.

Hemsworth, the 22-year-old Australian star of "The Hunger Games," and Cyrus, the 19-year-old "Hannah Montana" star and singer, were engaged on May 31. Hemsworth proposed with a 3.5-carat diamond ring, People reports.

"I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," Cyrus told People.

The magazine report also said Cyrus is recording a new album while Hemsworth is scheduled to shoot two movies before tackling "The Hunger Games" sequel.

A message left with the publicist of Cyrus' father, Billy Ray, was not immediately returned.

———

Online:

http://www.mileycyrus.com

———

Follow http://www.twitter.com/AP—Country for the latest country news from the Associated Press.