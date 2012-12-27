Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth can be tamed on Christmas Day!

The couple, who have been engaged since June, celebrated the holiday together with family. Miley's brother, Metro Station rocker Trace Cyrus, shared a silly photo on Twitter Tuesday, Dec. 25 of himself posing with mom Tish Cyrus, Miley and Hemsworth.

"So Miley got me the bright orange hat for Christmas," Trace, 23, captioned the photo. "Then my mom took one of my hats lol. Gangster."

In the group shot, Hemsworth is styling a Santa hat and smiling at the camera cross-eyed. Cyrus is smiling beside him clas in a Santa hat and leopard-print onesie pajamas. Trace is sporting his new hat, while mom Tish is flashing the peace sign with a sideways cap.

On Christmas Day, Hemsworth, 22, treated his bride-to-be to a hot beverage, and Miley, 20, publicly thanked him on Twitter.

"My man sure can make a good cup of coffee," she tweeted with a photo of her drink.

Earlier in the week, Miley enjoyed some quality time with her fiance. "Best day ever with my future husband," she tweeted Dec. 22.

