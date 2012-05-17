This gluten-free girl is withering away.

In Miami Beach on Wednesday, Miley Cyrus tried to beat the South Florida heat by sporting a teeny gray mini dress with a low-cut scoop neck and super-short hem. The flimsy, body-hugging fabric put her shrinking figure on full display.

In April, the former Disney starlet was slammed when she explained to her 5.7 million Twitter followers that her weight-loss wasn't from battling an eating disorder but because of her gluten-free diet that excludes foods containing the protein found in wheat.

"For everyone calling me anorexic, I have a gluten and lactose allergy," the 19-year-old actress tweeted. "It's not about weight -- it's about health. Gluten is crap anyway!"

She then added, "Everyone should try no gluten for a week! The change in your skin, physical and mental health is amazing. You won't go back!"

Karen Ansel, a registered dietitian and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said that those listening to Cyrus' proclamation should proceed with caution.

"There's absolutely no evidence that a gluten-free diet promotes weight loss," Ansel explained. "However, there is data that indicates that following a gluten-free diet can result in a diet that's low in key nutrients -- especially iron, zinc and B vitamins such as folate and niacin."

