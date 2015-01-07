She's just being Miley!

While Beliebers all over the world are drooling over Justin Bieber's new Calvin Klein campaign, Miley Cyrus is poking fun at her old pal … and it's pretty hilarious!

The "Wrecking Ball" singer uploaded one of The Biebs' CK ads to her Instagram - complete with her own Photoshop magic. Miley covered up the female model's face with a funny photo of herself to look like she is holding on to Justin's shirtless chest.

If you look closely, Mi-Cy's pic also has a little message on the photo right under the Calvin Klein logo on Justin's underwear. Zoom in nice and close and you'll see that it says "@MileyIsMyQueenBitches" - whether this was Miley's doing or a funny fan's creation is unclear - but like we said, pretty comical.

Hours later, she uploaded a second Photoshopped shot of JB from his CK campaign.

This isn't the first time Miley has spoofed Justin. In 2011, she impersonated him on Saturday Night Live while cast member Vanessa Bayer played Miley on the now famous skit series, "The Miley Cyrus Show."

Justin has definitely paid Miley back though.

When he hosted "SNL" in 2013, he appeared in the same skit series that she did two years prior - as the president of the Miley Cyrus Fan Club. Bieber also pulled a prank on the former Disney star in 2012 when he "punk'd" her on Ashton Kutcher's MTV show, "Punk'd."

We're pretty sure the two stars are just pulling these pranks in good fun. Their mutual pal, Cody Simpson, even told ETonline that he's open to the idea of collaborating with both artists on a song -- perhaps on his upcoming duet album with Bieber?!

