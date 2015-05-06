Miley Cyrus' sexuality doesn't define her. In fact, when it comes to relationships, she's more interested in the person than what gender they are.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the eccentric singer revealed that, in the past, not all of her relationships have been "heterosexual."

Miley has had multiple high-profile romances, including relationships with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth, whom she was engaged to. As a teen, she also dated Nick Jonas. Publicly, she hasn't had any relationships with women, but she has been known to swap spit with a female from time to time.

The former "Hannah Montana" star told Out Magazine she's struggled with gender expectations growing up.

"I didn't want to be a boy," she said. "I kind of wanted to be nothing. I don't relate to what people would say defines a girl or a boy, and I think that's what I had to understand: Being a girl isn't what I hate, it's the box that I get put into."

The "Wrecking Ball" singer just launched the Happy Hippie Foundation, an organization to help homeless and LGBT kids. Miley has been involved in many social causes in the past, like marriage equality and homeless youth. With her organization, she said, she wants to use her celebrity to raise awareness.

"When you have all eyes on you, what are you saying? And that's what I had to ask myself a lot," she told the AP. "It's like, I know you're going to look at me more if my [breasts] are out, so look at me. And then I'm going to tell you about my foundation for an hour and totally hustle you."