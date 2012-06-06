Miley Cyrus is just one big ball of mush today, y'all!

The newly engaged starlet took to her Twitter on Wednesday to thank those sending congratulatory messages her way, just hours after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that she and her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, are set to tie the knot.

"Thank you for all the love today :) I'm happy to share this news with you all. I feel like all my dreams are coming true. Have a great day," the 19-year-old tweeted to her 5.8 million followers.

The singer and actress fell for the Australian Hunger Games actor, 22, while making their 2009 Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song. The on-and-off loves have been together for nearly three years.

Along with the Hannah Montana alum's fan base, celebrities -- including her famous country singing dad -- were sharing the joy of the couple's announcement.

"All I ever hoped for as a Daddy was to see my kids reach their dreams. To find happiness...peace of mind ...and someday know... true love," Billy Ray Cyrus, 50, tweeted.

"Loved seeing them together in Arizona a few months ago. Best wishes to you Miley Cyrus," actress Rita Wilson, 55, wrote.

"Omg!! Congrats Miley Cyrus!! :D" Jordin Sparks, 22, added.

Miley's upcoming wedding isn't the only set of nuptials in store for the Cyrus clan. Her older brother Trace Cyrus, 23, got engaged to his girlfriend, The Social Network actress Brenda Song, 24, last October.

