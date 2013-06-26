Miley Cyrus says of Liam Hemsworth engagement, 'I'm wearing a ring, so ...'
Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth back on? The "We Can't Stop" singer strongly implied things are far from over during a June 26 appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." Wearing furry, diaper-like bottoms and Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots, Cyrus performed her latest hit and said she's still seeing the "Hunger Games" actor: "I'm wearing a ring, so ..."
Though Hemsworth has yet to confirm they've gotten back together, the "Last Song" co-stars were spotted in public together for the first time in five months on Monday, June 17. The on-again, off-again couple arrived hand-in-hand for a movie date at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.
During her "Good Morning America" interview, Cyrus also thanked her fans for helping her beat Justin Bieber's VEVO record. "I've got a really bomb fan base, the Smilers. They're the ones that are getting [my "We Can't Stop" music video] to be at 33 million views," said the 20-year-old. "Haters are going to hate, but haters are also going to click on your YouTube video to watch it, so I don't really care. You helped me break the record. And if you were watching just to hate on me, now I hold the record, so I win."
Cyrus is currently promoting her untitled fourth album, which does not yet have a release date. The disc features collaborations with Mac Miller and Snoop Dogg.
