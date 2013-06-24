Is this picture worth a thousand words? Miley Cyrus' parents -- Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus -- looked friendly during a lunch outing with their 13-year-old daughter Noah on Sunday, June 23, despite announcing plans to divorce earlier this month.

The duo, their daughter, and an unidentified young woman dined at Little Toni's in North Hollywood a little more than a week after Tish filed divorce papers at an L.A. court. The couple walked closely together as they exited the restaurant, with Tish even leaning on Billy Ray's shoulder at one point.

On June 13, Noah reached out to her fans via social media to ask them to "please pray for me and my family" in the wake of news that her parents were planning on splitting again. In October 2010, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 51, was the one who filed divorce papers from Tish, 53, but the pair later reconciled in March 2011.

On Saturday, June 15, 20-year-old Miley also took to Twitter to show fans that she and the rest of the Cyrus gals were doing just fine amid the sad news.

The "We Can't Stop" singer tweeted a shot of herself with Noah and Tish in the backseat, with the caption, "The baddest bitches in the WORLD."

Married for 19 years, Tish and Billy Ray are also parents to son Braison, 19, a male model, and the country singer adopted Brandi, 26, and Trace, 24, Tish's children from a previous relationship.

