Miley Cyrus poses for racy V magazine cover

Girl gone wild! Just in case the song "Can't Be Tamed" wasn't enough to drive the point home, these racy new images from Miley Cyrus' V magazine cover story should prove once and for all that Hannah Montana has left the building. Modeling an edgier-than-ever punk-rock 'do and several skimpy outfits, the 20-year-old former Disney starlet strikes a series of provocative poses.

On one of the magazine's three alternate covers, Cyrus rocks spiky pink hair and flaunts her toned abs in a black bra and underwear. Another cover shows her wearing a white blazer, black men's-style briefs with white piping, and nearly knee-high black riding boots.

The inside pictures are even more revealing. In one shot, Cyrus sits on the floor in head-to-toe black leather: leather boots, leather pants and a leather motorcycle jacket. The only non-leather item of clothing is a black top emblazoned with her name and cropped to reveal her abs and underboob.

Speaking to the mag about how her style has evolved, Cyrus says she's trying to stay true to how she feels. "I'm going to change, I'm going to be different, I'm going to do what I want to do," she explains. "I chopped my hair and bought a pair of Docs and never looked back."

"In my mind, I'm Gucci Mane," she adds, referring to the "Wasted" rapper, "but on paper, I'm a pop artist."

Which is not to say she regrets her bubblegum roots. "I can never say that I don't love 'Party in the U.S.A.' and that I'm not appreciative of it," she tells the magazine. "It would be like my dad saying that he hated 'Achy Breaky.' It's what gives you everything that you have. I would never take it back."

Cyrus also opens up to V about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

