Well, clearly they're related! Miley Cyrus' little sister Noah Cyrus is all grown up and enjoying the tour life with her famed sibling. The fellow child actress, 14, is currently in Europe with Miley, 21, on the "Bangerz" tour, and the girls seem to be having a blast.

On June 11, the “Wrecking Ball” singer Instagrammed a photo with her sis in the bathroom, writing, “she so kiewt @noahcyrus #baffroomselfie.

The Hannah Montana alum is wearing mismatched prints, and her look-alike little sis is sporting a metallic green pencil skirt with a T-shirt.

Cyrus gets a break in her mega world tour in late June before starting back up again in August. Back in April she was forced to cancel several tour dates after having an allergic reaction to Cephalexin, which was prescribed to her for the flu.

"I had basically been poisoning myself with something I didn't know I was really scary allergic to and it was so scary—I couldn't breathe and my skin—everything—was going insane,” Cyrus told Ryan Seacrest in April.

