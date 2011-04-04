She's baaack!

Nearly 17 months after deactivating her Twitter account, Miley Cyrus has returned to the social networking site with a new username (@gypsyhearttour).

"I am taking over the Gypsy Heart Twitter! Gotta keep ya posted on tour," the former "Hannah Montana" star explained on Sunday. "Come see me!"

(Just last week, Cyrus bashed the social networking site, telling Australia's Daily Telegraph, "I complain enough about people knowing too much about my private life, so to go out there and exploit myself would be silly and hypocritical.")

Though the singer, 18, ditched Twitter at the urging of her then-boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus now says she hopes to regain the 1.1 million followers she once had.

"Let's get me back to as many followers as before!" she pleaded. "So excited for tour I can barely stand it!"

Cyrus' worldwide Gypsy Heart tour kicks off April 29 in Quito, Ecuador. She is expected to announce more overseas dates later this month.

