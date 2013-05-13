Miley Cyrus slams Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift fans who send her death threats

Miley Cyrus slams Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift fans death threats

By Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus, 20, has one simple message for her vocal Twitter followers: Can't we all just get along? The "Ashtrays and Heartbreaks" singer took to her Twitter page on Sunday, May 12, to ask the haters -- specifically Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift fans -- to stop, well, hating on her.

"Everyday someone with a Swift or Gomez in [their] name wishes terrible things upon me (death is popular)," she wrote. "I'm sure these haters would make their idols much happier tweeting bout their music rather than wishing death upon their peers like psychos."

Cyrus acknowledged that her own fans can be a little nasty on Twitter as well, but set out to end the feuding from all sides. "Btw im not saying Smilers can't act cray cray too," she said, adding the hashtags "#deaththreats" and "#TOOOOFAR."

Hoping to further spread the peace offering, Liam Hemsworth's fiance continued, "Please Smilers don't ever think somehow you are supporting me by being hateful towards other artist. My fans make me proud by supporting my music & everything I do."

The three former teen queens have had their friendly and not-so-friendly moments together in the past: Gomez, 20, guest-starred on Cyrus' "Hannah Montana" in 2007, but the two famously feuded over boy-of-the-moment Nick Jonas in 2008, and Cyrus and Swift, 23, seemed to drift apart after performing "Fifteen" together at the 2009 Grammy Awards. But Cyrus insists that the starlets are on friendly terms.

"We are all friends," she wrote. "Why can't you all be?"

