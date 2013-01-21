South of the border with Miley, her man and the in-laws! Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth had their New Year's getaway considerably later than the rest of Hollywood -- hitting Costa Rica Jan. 17. In one of the first snapshots of the engaged young couple of the New Year, the singer-actress, 20, snuggles with the shirtless Hunger Games star, 23, as they watched the sunset on the beach.

Cyrus was surprisingly modest for the sundown moment -- wearing a black tank top and shorts rather than a skimpy bikini. Joining the couple for the vacation were Hemsworth's older brother and fellow movie star Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and their baby daughter India, 9 months, among other members of the extended Hemsworth clan.

For the actual Christmas holiday, Cyrus' husband-to-be bonded with her famous family -- including her mom Tish, brother Trace and others -- wearing a Santa hat and crossing his eyes for a goofy Christmas-morning snapshot he shared with fans via Pheed.

The former Hannah Montana star was feeling philosophical, as usual, on her Twitter, throughout her holiday. "Taking care of your body is so important but so easily forgotten," she wrote. "Healthiness is happiness. Laugh when you can, say sorry when you should, & let go of what you can't change."

