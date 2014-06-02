LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Police say they have recovered a luxury car that was stolen from Miley Cyrus' home last week.

Los Angeles police Lt. Andy Nieman says Cyrus' 2014 Maserati was found Monday afternoon in Simi Valley, a city about 45 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Nieman says detectives are searching the car for evidence, but there's no new information about the two people suspected of taking it from Cyrus' home.

Police have said a man and a woman scaled a fence and got inside the house and garage while no one was home Friday. The car and an unknown amount of jewelry were stolen from the home.

Police have asked anyone with information about the crime to call burglary detectives at the North Hollywood station.