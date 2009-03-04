As previously mentioned, it's National Read Across America Week, and one young star, Miley Cyrus, is doing her best to promote literacy - by promoting her new autobiography.

At the ripe old age of 16, Cyrus already has three number one albums, a hit TV show, a sold-out concert tour AND a hit concert film based on her TV series and tour. We were about to make a joke about her being too young to write an autobiography, but clearly the joke's on us.

We had heard whispers about Miley's book, "Miles to Go," and now MTV News has excerpts from the highly anticipated tomb.

Choice passages include:

-- Daily hazing from sixth grade bullies who stole her books and locked her in the school bathroom: "Sometimes I wish I could get an apology [from the mean girls], but to be honest I don't need one. I moved on and I believe they moved on as well. It helped make me the person I am today."

-- Her first love, who she only refers to as "Prince Charming," but we know better as Nick Jonas. "It felt like the whole world stopped. Nothing else mattered," she wrote about meeting him, adding that when they broke up it was "the hardest day ever."

-- Her family: Classmates back in Tennessee also teased Miley about her father, telling her, "Your dad's a one-hit wonder. You'll never amount to anything - just like him."

"Miley Cyrus: Miles to Go" is available at book stores now.