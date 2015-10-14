Miley Cyrus fans will soon have the opportunity to see more of the singer-actress than ever before -- much, much more!

The boundary-pushing 22 year old is gearing up for a completely nude concert, in which she'll perform entirely in the buff to a crowd of completely naked people.

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne made the announcement on Instagram on Oct. 13.

"[Miley] is planning a show where her, the band ( us ) and the audience are all COMPLETELY naked," he wrote in the lengthy caption of a split-screen image of both his band and Miley apparently in their birthday suits.

According to Miley's pal and collaborator, the concert will be filmed for the music video for the song "Milky Milky Milk" from her "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" independent album.

And if that's not provocative enough for you, get a load of this: The clothes-free concert will also feature both Miley and the crowd being sprayed down with milk -- "Well white stuff that looks like milk," says Wayne.

The former pasties-loving Disney star has yet to comment on the upcoming music video shoot.