Miley Cyrus couldn't contain her excitement about being named No. 1 on Maxim's annual Hot 100 list. She was so thrilled by the news, in fact, that she revealed it early on Twitter -- before the magazine had a chance to release the list itself.

"Didn't know this was coming out yet! I'm so happy to be #1 on Maxim's HOT 100! #myfanskickass #dreamsdocometrue," she tweeted on Friday, May 3, alongside a sizzling picture from inside the mag.

The photo, which she also posted to her brand-new Instagram account, shows the former Disney starlet, 20, lying against a white background in just a gold bathing suit and gold jewelry. She's staring sultrily into the camera, her eyes rimmed in heavy black eyeliner and her short blonde hair slicked down.

"My 1st Instagram is dedicated to all my fans," she captioned the shot. "Thank you for crowning me #1 [on] Maxim's Hot 100."

Cyrus rose to the top spot (occupied last year by Bar Refaeli) from No. 68 in 2012, no doubt boosted by the bolder, sexier image she's been promoting in recent months. Just this week, on May 1, she flaunted her toned abs, long legs, and cleavage in a revealing cover shoot for V Magazine.

"I'm going to change, I'm going to be different, I'm going to do what I want to do," she explained to the mag of her evolving look. "I chopped my hair and bought a pair of Docs and never looked back."

